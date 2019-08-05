PML-N lawmaker Atta-ur-Rehman accused of raping, blackmailing student

MULTAN: Atta-ur-Rehman, an MPA of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Multan division, has been accused of raping a 21-year-old female student for over 11 months and, subsequently, blackmailing her by threatening to release her rape video.

The 21-year-girl victim is a resident of Multan who has blamed PML-N leader of raping her for “11 months”.

The victim said that she approached a police station against the politician but her “complaint was not heard”. Later, she presented her plea to a local magistrate who ordered Multan’s Nishter Hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS) to perform a medical checkup.

“[Even] after the medical report confirmed the rape, police still did not register the case against the MPA”, the victim said.

On the other hand, Atta-ur-Rehman has denied the allegations, dubbing the accusations as “false propaganda” against him.