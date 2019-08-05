Name and number on Test jerseys look awful: Shoaib Akhtar

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday termed the addition of name and number on Test match jerseys as awful and urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to revert the decision.

“Player’s name and number on the white Test match kit looks awful. Should not be there. Takes away from the traditional spirit in which the game is played. This decision should be reversed,” Shoaib, who played 46 Test matches for Pakistan, wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, former Australian bowler Brett Lee had also criticised the addition to Test cricket, calling the decision as ridiculous.

“For what it’s worth I’m strongly against the player’s numbers and names appearing on the back of Test cricket shirts! I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you’ve made to cricket in general, but on this occasion, you’ve got it wrong,” Lee had tweeted.

The identification on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.

England and Australia, competing in the Ashes series, became the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142-year history of Test cricket.