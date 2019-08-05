NAB approaches court to seek permission to seize Salman Shehbaz’s property

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a petition in an accountability court of Lahore, seeking permission for the confiscation of property owned by Salman Shehbaz, son of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

In its plea, the anti-graft body cited “continuous non-appearance” of Salman Shehbaz before the court despite being “summoned six times”.

The petition further read that NAB chairman has granted arrest warrant for Salman Shehbaz who has fled abroad, seeking a permit to seize his properties.