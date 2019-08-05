NA body passes resolution against Indian aggression at LoC, revocation of Article 370

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence unanimously passed a resolution against the Indian aggression at Line of Control (LoC) and against the revocation of the Article 370 by condemning the unlawful act of the Indian government in Kashmir.

MNA Amjad Ali Khan chaired the meeting of the NA Body on Defence held at Committee Room of Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) near Kashmir House, Ataturk Avenue (Service Road), F-5/2, Islamabad on Monday.

The committee asked the International Human Rights Organization’s to play robust role to thwart the Indian human rights violation in Kashmir. It also mentioned that coercive steps taken by the Indian government and military can destroy the peace of the region.

Kashmir issue must be solved according to the UN Resolution with immediate effect so that no further bloodshed takes place, the NA Body emphasized strongly.

It also mentioned that the Civilian and Military are on same page and ready to respond to any Indian aggression across the LOC and showed solidarity towards the Kashmiri brothers.

The Committee also prayed for the martyred officers and soldiers who laid down their lives on western border and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Process of border fencing should be completed as soon as possible in best interest of the national security, the NA Body directed.

The committee expressed its deep concern and serious displeasure for not attending the previous and the present meeting of the Committee on the very important issues of GST shares of the Cantonments from the Provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and the grant-in-aid being not given to Ministry of Defence from the Ministry of finance and directed that the said officers should attend the next meeting of committee at any cost.

After having a briefing from Ministry of Defence and response from Finance Department Sindh, the committee unanimously directed the representatives of Finance Department, Sindh to have a meeting with the representatives of M/O Defence to resolve the issue regarding the Cantonment Boards for non-payment and less receipts of Octroi share from Sindh province and come up with a final solution before the Standing Committee and Compliance.

The Secretary M/O Defence briefed to the Committee about its different Cantonment Boards in the country and their different region. The Secretary M/O Defence answered about different queries and question of the Honorable Members of the Committee in this regard.

After briefing by the Ministry of Defence on the issue of Grant-in-Aid Being not given to the Ministry of Defence from the Finance Division and directed the M/O Defence and Finance.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mr. Syed Faiz Ul Hassan, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Ms.Kanwal Shauzab, Mr.Riaz ul Haq, Mr.Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Mr.Aftab Shaban Mirani and senior officers of the Ministry of Defence.