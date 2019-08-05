Maryam Nawaz draws public ire by politicising Kashmir situation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday drew the public’s ire by saying that “no support from the opposition should be offered to a government that is not only non-representative but has brought Pak to its knees in every possible way. Any support lent to this govt will lead to more disasters & graver ones. All this govt can do is to surrender & capitulate” in connection with the upcoming Indian launched genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir.

No support from the opposition should be offered to a government that is not only non-representative but has brought Pak to its knees in every possible way. Any support lent to this govt will lead to more disasters & graver ones. All this govt can do is to surrender & capitulate. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 5, 2019

She said that the ruling government is responsible for plunging Pak into crisis and that things won’t end here.

This govt is badly & desperately looking for support to cover up the blunders that it has committed which have had serious implications on Pakistan. Do not give them a bail out. They are the ones responsible for plunging Pak into this crisis. Won’t end here. Opposition, beware. https://t.co/m2Qb6FweIz — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 5, 2019

The PML-N leader also raised questions at Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s competency saying that he did not see this crisis coming. \

And as evident from your track record, you are again nowhere to be seen in times of crisis. It doesn’t end here, your foreign minister at this critical juncture has gone for Hajj where he must be praying for Kashmiris. Kaafi hai! https://t.co/dD082avHxD — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 5, 2019

The Twitterati was quick to respond to the PML-N leader’s opinions.

“If shame had a face, I think it would kind of look like Begum Safdar,” said one user.

I think it would kind of look like Begum Safdar👇#StandwithKashmir #Article370 pic.twitter.com/2l7Lqx7o70 — HK (@Jaali_danishwar) August 5, 2019

Another user, Asfandar Bhittai criticised her for the timing of her statements. “Of all the days, she chose today to declare war on Government of Pakistan, because Imran Khan wouldn’t cut a deal with her corrupt, thieving father. Good luck erasing this betrayal from the public & institutional memory. #StandwithKashmir,” he wrote.