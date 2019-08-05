﻿ Maryam Nawaz draws public ire by politicising Kashmir situation | Pakistan Today

LAHORE:  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday drew the public’s ire by saying that “no support from the opposition should be offered to a government that is not only non-representative but has brought Pak to its knees in every possible way. Any support lent to this govt will lead to more disasters & graver ones. All this govt can do is to surrender & capitulate” in connection with the upcoming Indian launched genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir.

She said that the ruling government is responsible for plunging Pak into crisis and that things won’t end here.

The PML-N leader also raised questions at Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s competency saying that he did not see this crisis coming. \

The Twitterati was quick to respond to the PML-N leader’s opinions.

If shame had a face, I think it would kind of look like Begum Safdar,” said one user.

Another user, Asfandar Bhittai criticised her for the timing of her statements. “Of all the days, she chose today to declare war on Government of Pakistan, because Imran Khan wouldn’t cut a deal with her corrupt, thieving father. Good luck erasing this betrayal from the public & institutional memory. #StandwithKashmir,” he wrote.



