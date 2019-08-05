Lahoris express solidarity with Kashmiris

–Grand march held to condemn Indian aggression, reiterate support for Kashmiri cause

LAHORE: A grand march was held under the leadership of Punjab government on Monday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), who are being targeted by the Indian government for demanding their just right to self-determination.

The march started from Faisal Chowk on The Mall and ended in front of the Lahore Press Club. People from all walks of life, including politicians, government officials, students, civil society activists and traders, actively participated in the march and denounced Indian aggression against while chanting slogans in favour of the Kashmiris.

The Indian government on Monday revoked Kashmir’s special status through a rushed presidential order by illegally dismissing Article 370. Moreover, a curfew had been imposed in the occupied valley as the Indian government deployed more troops to the heavily militarised region.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that Pakistan stands with the people of Kashmir and India should stop its aggression against the innocent Kashmiris. “Kashmir and Kashmiris are our heart and soul and we stand united we them. Pakistan will never abandon them,” she said.

Presbyterian Church of Pakistan Moderator Dr Majid Abel said, “All minorities, including the Christians, are with the people of Kashmir. We will never give up on them and we will continue to advocate the resolution of the dispute in accordance with their wishes. The international community should play due role in resolving the longstanding dispute so that bloodshed can finally be brought to an end.”

Cathedral Church Dean Shahid Meraj said that the whole nation would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris. “We condemn India’s violation of Kashmir’s status. It is about time that the world steps forward to resolve this contentious problem. The world must understand that due to India’s unrealistic and intransigent approach, the peace of the entire region is at stake,” Meraj said.

Another protester named Ashley Jonathan said that the recent development will do nothing but harm innocent lives as the situation will only get worse in the held valley.

Zaman Khan, an agitated citizen, told this scribe that Pakistan should push the US into mediating the Kashmir dispute, given the powers the former enjoys in the Afghan peace process. “US needs to get out Afghanistan and Pakistan should cash in on this. We must tell them that we cannot help out in Afghanistan as long as India keeps us busy at the eastern border,” he said.

Sajid Christopher, a participant of the grand march, expressed sorrow over the situation in Kashmir, saying, “India is shamefully violating human rights in Kashmir and the world should take notice of these violations. We will never stop raising our voices for the people of Kashmir.”

Maria Raja, another protester, expressed anger at India’s decision to revoke Article 370, saying, “India is constantly violating United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and it is about time the world steps in to protect the rights of Kashhmiris.”

Zakeya Abbasi, a civil society activist, said that Pakistan should give a befitting reply to India. “We want to tell the Kashmiris that they are not alone and we would support them through thick and thin,” she said.

Shahab Khan, a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) youth wing, said, “We stand with the Kashmiris and we believe that the only solution to this longstanding dispute is giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination. The evil face of the so-called democratic state has been exposed before the world.”

Humaira Sohail, a social activist, condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir. She added that Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition of subcontinent and the region will never see peace until the issue is finally resolved.

University of Education Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-e-Azam, while speaking to Pakistan Today, said that the international community should break its silence over Indian atrocities in Kashmir. “The world should take notice of the plight of innocent Kashmiris. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should give a shut-up call to the Indian rulers as what they are doing in Kashmir is nothing short of genocide,” he said.

Pictures by Zubair Mehfooz