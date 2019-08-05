Jakhrani approaches SHC for removal of name from ECL

KARACHI: Advisor to Chief Minister, Aijaz Jakhrani, on Monday approached Sindh High Court (SHC) for excluding his name from Exit Control List (ECL).

A SHC bench heard the plea filed by Jakhrani who stated that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was conducting dishonesty-based inquiry against him. He said he had to go abroad with his family but did not travel due to his name in ECL.

He requested the court to order Secretary Interior Ministry for removal of his name from ECL. The other parties in the plea are Secretary Interior Ministry, Chairman NAB and DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The NAB is inquiring against Jakhrani in a case pertaining to the assets beyond means sources.