Pakistan Today
August 4, 2019
ISLAMABAD: E paper – August 5, 2019
No target achieved without fixing Customs Department
Inflation-control policy should change
Nor any a drop to drink…
Movement on Afghanistan
Opposition fissures
Kashmiri leadership placed under house arrest: Indian media
‘Pakistan bleeds with you’, Maryam tells Kashmiris
CITY NOTES: Defeating evil
7,000 of 11,000 out-of-school children enrolled in Islamabad
Significant drop in PTI’s votes in tribal elections: FAFEN
PML-N, PPP leaders told to stay mum about Senate vote
OIC concerned over worsening Kashmir situation
AJK PM summons emergency meeting over IoK crisis
Senate no-confidence motion: PPP finds two ‘potential defectors’
ISLAMABAD: E paper – August 5, 2019
