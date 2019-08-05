Indian Home Minister Amit Shah tables bill to abolish held Kashmit’s special status in constitution

— Special constitutional status allows only residents to buy property and hold state government jobs in region

NEW DELHI / JAMMU & KASHMIR: As tensions mounted in Indian held Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House, that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the occupied territory.

Shah announced in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which accords special status to Jammu & Kashmir, will be revoked from the day of the President’s assent, India Today reported.

After Shah proposed that the regulation under Article 370 will not be applicable after Presidential nod, the Rajya Sabha witnessed massive uproar with the opposition slamming the ruling Hindu nationalist BJP’s government over the controversial move which has put the security of the entire region at stake.

Before the introduction of the bill, the Kashmir issue rocked the Rajya Sabha as Congress stalwart and former IoK chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the current security situation in Kashmir.

“Entire Kashmir is under curfew. It’s a war-like situation. Three [former] CMs are under house arrest. That [issue] should be discussed first,” said Azad.

Article 370

Article 370 has been the bone of contention between the state’s politicians and the BJP. The controversial article deals with special powers conferred upon the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

It allows the state constituent assembly to make its own constitution, thereby giving it an autonomous state power.

Apart from the autonomy, Article 370 also lends other powers such as the need of concurrence of the state government if the central government plans to make amendments to the concurrent list of subjects.

Mayhem in occupied territory

Indian authorities on Sunday placed former occupied Kashmir (IOK) chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah under house arrest hours after both leaders participated in an all-party meet and criticised the recent deployment of 25,000 additional Indian troops as well as a potential move to abrogate articles 370 and 35A, according to Indian media reports.

The move came after a massive security build-up and a government advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to evacuate the region citing “security reasons”.

As the security situation worsened in the occupied Kashmir, Indian troops on Sunday martyred seven more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of in a continuing spate of violence.

The latest deaths come as a state of fear gripped the Himalayan territory after the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government called in additional 25,000 troops.

Pakistan condemns Indian atrocities

Pakistan on Sunday reiterated that it will “stand by the people of IoK through thick and thin” and would “help them achieve their right to self-determination in the line with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions”, warning India not to provoke the country into a confrontation.

A statement issued after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting said, “Pakistan remains ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression and will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of Kashmir.”

The high-level huddle of Pakistan’s civil and military leaders was convened to discuss the situation arising out of tensions in IoK and the increase in ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC), especially the use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population across the border.

“Kashmir is a long-standing unresolved international dispute which needs peaceful resolution,” said the statement, urging India to come forth to resolve the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

However, it condemned the Indian forces for unleashing a reign of terror in the occupied region, saying that “such action would have adverse implications for regional and international peace”.

PM Imran urges UNSC to take notice:

Prior to the high-level meeting, PM Imran, in a series of tweets, condemned India’s attack on the innocent civilians across the LoC and its use of cluster munitions in violation of international humanitarian law.

The prime minister urged the UNSC to take note of this international threat to peace and security.

The premier said India was also committing a violation of its own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

“It is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of Occupied Kashmir. They must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination according to UNSC resolutions. The only road to peace & security in South Asia runs through a peaceful & just settlement of Kashmir,” he further added

The prime minister further recalled that US President Donald Trump had offered to mediate on Kashmir which was, however, declined by the Indian government.