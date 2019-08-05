India revokes occupied Kashmir’s special status through rushed presidential order

— Special constitutional status allows only residents to buy property and hold state government jobs in region

— Home Minister Amit Shah tables bill proposing splitting occupied state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir

— Decision of J&K leadership to reject two-nation theory in 1947 backfires today, says Mehbooba Mufti

NEW DELHI / JAMMU & KASHMIR: Indian government on Monday revoked occupied Kashmir’s special status by presidential order as over 25,000 newly deployed troops descended and internet and phone services were completely suspended in the tense Himalayan region.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in “concurrence” with the “Jammu and Kashmir government”, promulgated Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 which states that provisions of the Indian Constitution are applicable in the state.

The President issued Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 which comes into force “at once”, and shall “supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954”.

“All the provisions of the Constitution” shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the president of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced the revocation amid an uproar in two houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha, the Lower House, and Rajya Sabha, the Upper House, while Kashmir was under a historic curfew forcing thousands of natives inside their homes and deprived of all means to communicate with the outside world.

Shah’s statement came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a cabinet meeting and the government’s top-decision making body on security matters, the Cabinet Committee on Security, which he heads.

The disputed Kashmir territory, which India claims as its “integral part” is divided between the arch-foes. Two of the three wars, India and Pakistan have fought since their independence from British rule in 1947, were over Kashmir.

The revoked law, Article 370 of the constitution, gives occupied Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution and decision-making rights for all matters except for defense, communications and foreign affairs. The law also forbids Indians outside the state from permanently settling, buying land, holding local government jobs and securing education scholarships thus thwarting any potential attempt of a demographic change.

The opposition in the Indian parliament has seen the move as a bid to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers. It is worth mentioning that Muslims form about 96.4% of the total population of Kashmir Valley.

Despite the blackout on internet services, occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, tweeted that the government’s decision is “illegal” and “unconstitutional.”

“Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy,” Mufti wrote, adding “decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired.”

Shah also introduced the “Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill” which, if passed, will split the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, which will have an elected legislature, and Ladakh, which will be ruled directly by the central government without a legislature of its own.

Shah announced in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which accords special status to Jammu & Kashmir, will be revoked from the day of the President’s assent, India Today reported.

Currently, the Indian held state of Jammu and Kashmir comprises three regions: Hindu-majority Jammu, Muslim-majority Kashmir, and Buddhist-majority Ladakh.

After Shah proposed that the regulation under Article 370 will not be applicable after Presidential nod, the Rajya Sabha witnessed massive uproar with the opposition slamming the BJP’s government at center over the controversial move which has put the security of the entire region at stake.

ARTICLE 370

Article 370 has been the bone of contention between the state’s politicians and the BJP. The controversial article deals with special powers conferred upon the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

It allows the state constituent assembly to make its own constitution, thereby giving it an autonomous state power.

Apart from the autonomy, Article 370 also lends other powers such as the need of concurrence of the state government if the central government plans to make amendments to the concurrent list of subjects.

MAYHEM IN OCCUPIED TERRITORY

Indian authorities on Sunday placed former occupied Kashmir (IOK) chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah under house arrest hours after both leaders participated in an all-party meet and criticised the recent deployment of 25,000 additional Indian troops as well as a potential move to abrogate articles 370 and 35A, according to Indian media reports.

The move came after a massive security build-up and a government advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to evacuate the region citing “security reasons”.

As the security situation worsened in the occupied Kashmir, Indian troops on Sunday martyred seven more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of in a continuing spate of violence.

The latest deaths come as a state of fear gripped the Himalayan territory after the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government called in additional 25,000 troops.

PAKISTAN CONDEMNS INDIAN ATROCITIES IN J&K

Pakistan on Sunday reiterated that it will “stand by the people of IoK through thick and thin” and would “help them achieve their right to self-determination in the line with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions”, warning India not to provoke the country into a confrontation.

A statement issued after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting said, “Pakistan remains ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression and will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of Kashmir.”

The high-level huddle of Pakistan’s civil and military leaders was convened to discuss the situation arising out of tensions in IoK and the increase in ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC), especially the use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population across the border.

“Kashmir is a long-standing unresolved international dispute which needs peaceful resolution,” said the statement, urging India to come forth to resolve the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

However, it condemned the Indian forces for unleashing a reign of terror in the occupied region, saying that “such action would have adverse implications for regional and international peace”.

PM IMRAN URGES UNSC TO TAKE NOTICE

Prior to the high-level meeting, PM Imran, in a series of tweets, condemned India’s attack on the innocent civilians across the LoC and its use of cluster munitions in violation of international humanitarian law.

The prime minister urged the UNSC to take note of this international threat to peace and security.

The premier said India was also committing a violation of its own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

“It is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of Occupied Kashmir. They must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination according to UNSC resolutions. The only road to peace & security in South Asia runs through a peaceful & just settlement of Kashmir,” he further added

The prime minister further recalled that US President Donald Trump had offered to mediate on Kashmir which was, however, declined by the Indian government.