India has declared war against United Nations, says Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan rejects India’s unilateral revoking of Kashmir’s status as a disputed territory, adding that this decision by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a rebellion against the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and an all-out declaration of war against the United Nations (UN).

Addressing an emergency press conference in Lahore, he said that the speculation by some that Modi, murderer of thousands in Gujrat, would solve the Kashmir issue after being re-elected was nothing more than “immature thinking”.

He said this is also a test of Donald Trump’s offer of mediating a solution of the Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India. He said that Trump will need to prove through his actions that this offer was rooted in truth and sincerity and was not just a bait to woo Pakistan in an effort to milk more favors from Islamabad for facilitation in the Afghanistan peace process or a campaign slogan for his upcoming US elections. Shehbaz added that Pakistan took that offer very seriously and will hold the US president to his word.

He appealed to the international community to play a decisive role in stopping India’s brutal belligerence and oppression of the people of Kashmir and force India to reverse the recent steps taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.