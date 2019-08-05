Govt reacts to India’s brutal plans for Kashmir

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan will continue “extending moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination”.

In a series of tweets, Awan said the world community would have to prove its respect for democracy by supporting the Kashmiris.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari noted it was not enough to simply condemn Indian move which was “against all international norms and international law along with UNSC resolutions”.

It is not enough simply to condemn this move against all int norms and int law along with UNSC resolutions. Kashmir is recognised as disputed territory in UNSC resolutions. India cannot alter IOK status through its parliament. https://t.co/dQ9JehmPZ0

— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 5, 2019

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India’s decision to abolish Article 35A, has resurrected Kashmir problem. “The move to abolish Article 35A has left India’s so-called democratic face open to the world. The Kashmir leadership does not agree with India’s decision. India has resurrected the Kashmir problem with its decision,” he said.

OPPOSITION ON SAME PAGE OVER KASHMIR DISPUTE

Meanwhile, opposition leaders called for a joint session of parliament to be scheduled in light of the developments.

In a post shared on Twitter, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: “Atrocities in IoK unabated. Extremist Indian government’s intentions clear. President must immediately summon [a] joint session of parliament in wake of Indian aggression in IoK.”

Atrocities in IOK unabated. Extremist Indian govt’s intentions clear. President must immediately summon Joint session of Parliament in wake of Indian aggression in IOK. #KashmirBleeds

— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 5, 2019

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said it was “unacceptable” and an “act of treason” against the UN. He further called on the government to immediately demand an emergency session of the UN Security Council and to consult with international friends including China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

PPP MNA Naz Baloch also took to Twitter to condemn India’s brutal plans. “India has crossed all records of atrocity by abolishing Kashmir’s autonomous status, turning a deaf ear to the voice of Kashmiris. Revoking decades old #Article370 from Indian constitution has revealed the double face of Modi to the world. #StandwithKashmir #KashmirHamaraHai,@ she wrote.