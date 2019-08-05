For actor Anupam Kher, Muslim genocide is ‘Kashmir solution’

A day after the Indian government house arrested mainstream Muslim leaders including former Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah following a massive security build-up and a government advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave, actor Anupam Kher tweeted on Monday that “Kashmir Solution has begun”.

“Kashmir Solution has begun,” wrote Kher who also hails from the mountainous valley.

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

On Saturday, prominent Hurriyat leader and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani took to Twitter to urge the global Muslim community to help “save our souls” from “the biggest genocide” India is about to launch in occupied Kashmir.

“Indians are about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of Mankind. May Allah protect us [Kashmiris],” tweeted Geelani, whose account was, subsequently, suspended, reportedly, upon the request of the Indian government.

Kher, a Kashmiri Pandit, has been seen supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government on several occasions. Also, his wife Kirron Kher is a Member of Parliament from the party.

Reportedly, Kher had earlier said that “all the issues in the Valley will be resolved if Article 370, which provides special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir is abolished”.

The local government has suspended mobile services in Jammu and Srinagar. Schools and colleges have been shut down in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.

Section 144 under the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Srinagar from midnight, while the same will be under effect in Jammu from 6 am today.

Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and state government’s advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.