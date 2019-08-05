Court approves Aseefa Bhutto’s appeal to meet her father

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday approved a petition filed by Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, to meet her father on August 6.

Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing of Aseefa’s petition. The petition stated that Aseefa should be allowed to meet her father, who is currently in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand in the fake bank accounts case.

The court approved the meeting and remarked that the investigating office can let her meet him on August 6 if he wants. However, the court rejected the appeal for a meeting on August 8 stating that Asif Ali Zardari is due to appear before court on August 8.

On June 10, Asif Ali Zardari had surrendered himself to a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.

Following the refusal of bail, a team of anti-corruption watchdog accompanied by police personnel had reached the residence of PPP co-chairman and arrested him. Asif Zardari was taken to NAB office in Rawalpindi where he was shifted to cell no 2.