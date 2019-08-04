World parliaments must play role in countering Indian aggression in IoK, says Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has penned a letter to speakers and presiding officers of parliaments across the world to brief the international community about the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and Indian atrocities on the civilian populated areas across the Line of Control (LoC).

In his letter, the chairman described LoC violations being done by the Indian military in Neelum Valley, which includes firing and shelling on the civilians.

Sanjrani pressed the international community to play its essential role in stopping the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir and extend help to Kashmiris so that they can get their right to self-determination as per the United Nations resolutions.

The letter also attempted to draw the attention on Indian state terrorism and the use of cluster munitions in violation of international laws.

“Indian aggression is a threat to the entire peace of the world”, it reads.

The Senate chairman will also hold a telephonic conversation with speakers of the parliaments of important countries.