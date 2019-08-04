Police Martyrs Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD: The Police Martyrs Day is being observed on Sunday across the country to acknowledge brave fighters and express solidarity with their families.

On this day, the police department honours sacrifices of jawans who laid down their lives for the security of the nation and in line of duty.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department has sacrificed more than 1,400 officers.

The Police Martyrs Day was observed for the fourth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on August 4, 2010.

Special functions will be held across the country to appreciate the sacrifices of police force for establishing peace and being a deterrent to criminal and nefarious activities of those elements who want to destabilise society and nation.

In a statement on Police Martyrs Day, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah said sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs are a testimony to the fact that Pakistan is in safe hands.

He said police is always ready to lay down their lives for dignity and survival of the country.

Paying rich tributes to the vigilance of the police, the Interior Minister said the force has dispensed its duties efficiently, despite lack of resources and other issues.

He offered prayers for high place of all martyrs in heaven.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his message on Police Martyrs Day said the blood of martyrs is an important component in the struggle for peace and security.

He said the nation pays rich tribute to the sacrifices of their martyrs.

The Minister said police and security forces are working day and night against anti-state elements.