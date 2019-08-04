PML-N, PPP leaders told to stay mum about Senate vote

–Fazl telephones Bilawal to discuss political situation

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have restricted their party leaders from commenting on the failure of no-trust vote against Senate chief Sadiq Sanjrani.

In a rude shock to the joint opposition on Thursday, the PTI and its allies were able to save Senate Chairman Sanjrani from ouster despite the opposition having a clear majority in the Upper House of Parliament.

The motion supported by 64 senators fell short of three votes in the final count when only 50 votes were found to be in the favour of the motion.

In a statement, Shehbaz and Bilawal directed party leaders to stay quiet until the report of fact finding committee is published.

They further stated that the matter will be reviewed in All Parties Conference (APC).

Separately, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss over political situation of the country.

According to reports, both leaders agreed to carry on tough stance against the incumbent government in the wake of a botched no-confidence vote against Senate chief Sadiq Sanjrani.

The two leaders also agreed upon to meet next week.