Pakistan to support the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday condemned the blatant use of cluster bombs by Indian security forces targeting innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) and further said that Pakistan will extend every help, that is necessary, to people of Kashmir in their effort to self-determination.

She also said that the whole nation stands with our forces and condemns all brutalities of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Firdous said that US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate Kashmir issue is the victory of Kashmiri people’s narrative of right to self-determination and India should look into it with logic.

She stated that India is openly violating international laws by attacking civilians and in this situation, no effort to materialise peace can succeed, “India cannot crush the indigenous movement of Kashmiri people through brutal use of cluster bombs,” she added.

She praised PM Imran and said that his vision to see a peaceful Asia is applaudable and every problem should be discussed through talks and discussion.

India is a so-called champion of democracy, internally, RSS is suppressing the minorities while externally, India is committing human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir, she said.