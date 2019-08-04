‘Pakistan bleeds with you’, Maryam tells Kashmiris

–PML-N VP asks party workers to join her when she marches on Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday asked her party workers to heed the call of the party when it tells them to march on Islamabad to protest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

She was addressing a public gathering in Lillah village en route Khushab, as a part of her countrywide protest drive for her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s, release.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, has appealed to supporters to join her when the party calls on them to march to Islamabad.

During the rally, in her charged address she urged the supporters to “heed the call by their party to march to Islamabad for the final shove to topple the government”.

A brief stopover at a small village just off Lillah interchange. Does that even remotely look like a village gathering ?😳 pic.twitter.com/lJz55LoT7O — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 4, 2019



“To [drive the final nail in the coffin] against this fake government, if your party Muslim League Noon calls on you to march on Islamabad, will you accompany me there?” she asked crowds gathered in Punjab’s Lillah village.

She also gave a message to Kashmiri people, saying they need not fear as the entire country stands with them. She said Pakistanis share the pain of the people of Kashmir, who are suffering under the Indian rule.

کشمیری بھایئوں کے لیے پیغام pic.twitter.com/6Nq1jNnVUC — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 4, 2019

She also made stops in the cities of Mangwal and Katha where hundreds of people were gathered to welcome her.

It may be mentioned here that PML-N leader Maryam is facing an announced ban on the coverage of her rallies and press conference, which came into effect days after her fiery presser in which she accused the accountability court judge of sentencing Nawaz under duress. She had also demanded the release of her in the light of the video, calling it “illegal”.