Pakistan stands by Kashmiris, warns India against misadventure

–High-level civil-military huddle tells New Delhi not to provoke Islamabad, reiterates support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

–NSC meeting says India actions will have ‘adverse implications for regional and international peace’

–PM Imran condemns ‘new aggressive actions’ by India in occupied Kashmir, asks UNSC to take notice

–Says use of cluster bombs by Indian forces contravene its own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reiterated that it will stand by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) through thick and thin and would help them achieve their right to self-determination in the line with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, warning India not to provoke the country into a confrontation.

A statement issued after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting said, “Pakistan remains ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression and will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of Kashmir.”

The high-level huddle of Pakistan’s civil and military leaders was convened to discuss the situation arising out of tensions in IOK and the increase in ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC), especially the use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population across the border.

“Kashmir is a long standing unresolved international dispute which needs peaceful resolution,” said the statement, urging India to come forth to resolve the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

However, it condemned the Indian forces for unleashing a reign of terror in the occupied region, saying that “such action would have adverse implications for regional and international peace”.

“The recent Indian measures will increase the levels of violence and turn this area into a flashpoint and a destabilising factor in the midst of two strategically capable neighbouring countries,” the statement added

“India having lost all moral authority in IOK and sensing erosion of its belligerent stance at international level, keeps resorting to illegal, undemocratic and inhuman measures that have resulted in huge loss of lives and property in the region. The recent build-up of forces and their brutal use against an unarmed population is adding fuel to fire,” it stated.

The forum further noted that the “more India is exposed internally and internationally in its machinations, the more there are chances that it may resort to desperate and risky options, including false flag operations”.

The forum strongly condemned such Indian strategy at this time when Pakistan and the international community are focused on resolving the Afghan conflict, said the statement.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan will always stand with Kashmiris and will not be deterred from its just stance based on UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said that India was totally disregarding international obligations and her arrogance would only result in heightening the conflict dynamics in the region.

The PM invited the attention of world leaders and international bodies towards irresponsible, unilateral and irrational behaviour of Indian leadership.

UNSC MUST TAKE NOTICE:

Prior to the high-level meeting, PM Imran , in a series of tweets, condemned India’s attack on the innocent civilians across the LoC and its use of cluster munitions in violation of international humanitarian law.

The prime minister urged the UNSC to take note of this international threat to peace and security.

The premier said India was also committing violation of its own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

“It is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of Occupied Kashmir. They must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination according to UNSC resolutions. The only road to peace & security in South Asia runs through a peaceful & just settlement of Kashmir,” he further added

The prime minister said that US President Donald Trump had offered to mediate on Kashmir.

“This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LoC with new aggressive actions being taken by the Indian occupation forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis,” he cautioned.

In July, Trump told reporters that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him during a meeting in Japan if he would like to be a mediator on Kashmir. India denied Modi ever asked for any mediation.

Muslim-majority Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has long been a bone of contention between the two. Tensions flared after a vehicle laden with explosives rammed into an Indian police convoy on February 14, killing 40 paramilitary police, and leading to aerial clashes between the two nations.

India accuses Pakistan of funding armed militants, as well as separatist groups in India’s portion of the region. Islamabad denies the Indian accusation, saying it provides only diplomatic and moral support to a separatist movement.