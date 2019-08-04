Pakistan seeks OIC’s intervention over Indian atrocities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take notice of India’s increasing atrocities in the occupied Kashmir in a telephone call to the organisation’s secretary general.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi phoned OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Bin Ahmed Al Othaimeen to bring India’s brutal use of force against innocent Kashmiris in his notice.

“India is violating international laws by subjecting Kashmiris to such serious human rights violations. These actions by New Delhi are highly condemnable,” said FM Qureshi. He said the expulsion of Hindu pilgrims and foreign tourists had made the situation all the more concerning.

Dr Al Othaimeen assured FM Qureshi that the OIC was closely monitoring the situation in Kashmir and would provide all-out cooperation on the matter.