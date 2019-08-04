Pakistan needs national unity

States win independence after great sacrifices

By Zahid Ali Mazari

The people of a country having different generations, languages, lifestyles and religions and have equal rights to practice their religious activities and lead their lives according to their faith. They relate themselves to a single nationality and have a common goal in the country’s point of view and work together for the development and prosperity of their nation. They play their individual as well as collective roles and put forward their maximum efforts for the betterment of the country, it is called ‘national unity’. National unity makes a country consolidate and prosperous. The state frames national policies and the aims for which the citizens work together.

Every state establishes itself after a lot of sacrifices, and people sacrifice their many generations and bear hardships for independence and lead struggles. After a long time, they may succeed to have a separate homeland where they can lead their lives according to their religion.

The people of Pakistan had also paid exorbitantly for independence from the 1857 War of Independence to 1947. Finally on 14th August 1947, Pakistan was established after the collective efforts of Muslims. Sindhi, Punjabi, Balochi, Pashtuns and other fellow countrymen sacrificed their health, wealth and much more for independence. They had different languages but at that time they got united for the same goal and eventually achieved an Islamic State, Pakistan.

Provinces should promote trade and travel among themselves; this will bring the people closer and promote national unity. There should be justice and equality all over the country provided by the government so that the people feel that nobody can snatch their rights and do injustice with them, however powerful he may be. They should feel that they all have equal opportunities for progress

After Independence, our enemy thought that Pakistan can be weakened and destabilised only by breaking the unity of its nation and so they strived very hard to create differences among Sindhis, Balochis, Punjabis, Pashtuns and tribals on the basis of language. Yet they are in this mission and somehow they have succeeded and Pakistan is still paying exorbitantly by not having unity in the nation. About 70,000 Pakistanis, including Sindhis, Punjabis, Balochis, Pashtuns, Tribals, Muhajirs and minorities, are martyred due to uncertain situation created by enemy by snatching our strength, which is national unity. We are surrounded by many dangers. Powerful countries lie on our borders. Our relations with all these countries cannot always be cordial as we cannot please every country according to its interests. They opposed us very much and can think of taking advantage of our internal differences and filling the vacuum by enmity. There are some drawbacks of some past governments which, due to their poor policies, could not gave proper rights to citizens and not make impartial distribution of facilities among the people of all provinces which made the people disappointed, and so differences were created among people of all the provinces.

Now it is critically our dire need to get united, forget all the differences and express the national unity to the world for the sake of dear homeland. We should take the responsibility of our individual and collective responsibilities. Governments should give proper opportunities to the provinces to develop their languages and cultures. Provincial governments should be given powers as to grow, carry out development and they may solve their issues and the people should feel satisfied with the solution of those issues at the provincial level. Provinces should promote trade and travel among themselves; this will bring the people closer and promote national unity. There should be justice and equality all over the country provided by the government so that the people feel that nobody can snatch their rights and do injustice with them, however powerful he may be. They should feel that they all have equal opportunities for progress. The government and the people should work together for greater national unity. The representatives of the people should have discussions with the government about their problems and find ways of promoting unity.

The writer is a freelance columnist.