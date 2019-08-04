Murad inducts four more ministers, two advisors in his cabinet

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali expanded his cabinet by inducting four new ministers and two advisors. Now the number of minister with new inductions will be 18.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in presence of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah administered an oath to the newly appointed provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Bari Pitafi, Ikram Dharejo and Sohail Anwar Siyal in a simple ceremony held at Darbar Hall of the Governor House.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, just after oath-taking ceremony, announced that the Chief Minister has approved the appointment of his two more advisors, Nisar Khuhro and Syed Aijaz Shah Shirazi.

It may be noted that the chief minister has two advisors, Aijaz Jakhrani Jakhrani with a portfolio of Prison department and Murtaza Wahab with the portfolios of Information, Law and Anti-corruption.

The chief minister congratulated the newly appointed ministers and advisors.