Kashmir’s identity will be defended at all costs: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday said abrogation of Article 35A would be an aggression against the people of the state and hence all regional parties have unanimously resolved to fight any attempt to abrogate the constitutional provisions that guarantee special status to the state, reported India media.

Coming out of an all-party meet in Jammu Kashmir, the National Conference leader said regional leaders would meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise them about the consequences of any attempt to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, or carry out delimitation of constituencies or trifurcating the state.

“It was unanimously decided that all the parties will be united in their resolve to protect & defend identity, autonomy and the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, against all attacks, whatsoever,” Abdullah said.

The all-party meeting was followed by a candlelight march led by People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, who demanded Centre’s action to quell the tension that has grasped J&K in the last few days. She also said the special status assigned to J&K “is a matter of right and not a privilege”.

“I along with PDP party workers am holding a candlelight march from Gupkar Road to Lal Chowk tonight. Urgent need for GOI to allay fears in the Valley & reach out to people. J&K’s special identity is a matter of right & not privilege,” she said in a tweet.

The all-party meeting, that was previously scheduled at Mufti’s residence, was attended by Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone, Shah Faesal among others.