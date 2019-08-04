Indian troops martyr seven more youth in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian Army has claimed to martyr seven more youth in a fresh incident of state terrorism in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Indian Army’s Srinagar based spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia in a media interview said that the youth were killed in Keran area of the district.

Meanwhile, with the recovery of two more dead bodies in the debris of a house after the 40-hour-long cordon and search operation at Pandoshan village in Shopian, the toll has reached to four. One victim has been identified as a non-local labourer.

On the other hand, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of one martyred youth, Zeenat-ul-Islam Naikoo at his native Memmander village in Shopian district. The participants of the funeral raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans on this occasion.