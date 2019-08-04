Clean Karachi campaign launched on Sunday

KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi launched clean Karachi campaign on Sunday and urged every single citizen of the metropolis to come forward and engage in it with full zeal.

In a media briefing in Karachi, he further said that FWO will play an important role in the cleanliness campaign. He said the business community has also offered its cooperation in this regard.

Ali Zaidi told media that the campaign will be carried out in cooperation with Karachi Metropolation corporation and all the district municipal corporations in the city.