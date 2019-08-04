AJK PM summons emergency meeting over IoK crisis

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has summoned a general emergency meeting of the AJK Legislative Assembly, All Parties Conference and his cabinet on August 9 in view of the extraordinary movement of Indian military inside Kashmir valley and deployment of additional 28,000 troops in the region.

The AJK PM, while issuing a special message, announced that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) would also be taken into confidence in this regard.

He expressed concerns over the deployment of more troops in Kashmir and calling back of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists. He termed these move a bid to divert international attention from possible bloodshed of Kashmiri Muslims in IoK.

The AJK prime minister further said that Indian authorities were bent on crushing the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiri people by using the draconian laws.

He said the Indian forces were using cluster bombs against civilian population along the LoC in a sheer violation of the international law.

He asked the government of Pakistan to take stock of the situation and call upon the UNSC against the deteriorating situation in the held region.