7,000 of 11,000 out-of-school children enrolled in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: It was quite a challenging task to collect accurate statistics relating to out-of-school children in the country; however, the Ministry of Education not only succeeded in pointing out 11,000 of them in the federal capital hitherto but also succeeded in enrolling 7,000 of these children in different schools of the metropolitan.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the first-ever curriculum-based Robotic & STEAM club, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram said that as per the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan that aims to raise literacy level in the country, the ministry has successfully enrolled 7,000 children in schools.

She said that the government was making all-out efforts to enrol the remaining students who are deprived of an education and added that every child attaining the age of education would be enrolled in the city’s schools by the end of this year.

The parliamentary secretary said that the ministry conducted a door-to-door survey in the capital and identified such a large number of such children.

Wajiha Akram said that besides out of school children, human capital and skill-based manpower was another issue which the ministry was facing initially.

She said there is a need to improve the quality of education as the youth finds no job after completing degrees due to lack of skill.

While highlighting the importance of the Robotic technology, Parliamentary secretary said that she observed a significant difference between this technology’s students and other students, adding that we will also try to practice this technique in the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools.

On the occasion, MNA Zile Huma said that where some of our youth are involved in some non-productive activities in the era of modern IT, at the same time many of them also have excelled in the field of information technology and others.

She said the PM Imran Khan was the first one in history of the country who gave priority to produce skill-based youth in the country.

In his address, Chaudhry Junaid Afzal founder of NCS said that the current social problems can be resolved through better grooming and educating our young learners. He emphasised the importance of modern technologies particularly in the field of IT.

Afzal further said that the students become part of this program would also be given international exposure by job placement in different countries of the world.

According to Afzal that this was the first time in the country that robotics will be taught with a structured curriculum and every student shall be certified on completion of the course from South Korea. The centre is offering curriculum-based robotic courses on three different levels with a total of 11 modules.