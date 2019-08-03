Three security personnel martyred in North Waziristan checkpost attack

MIRANSHAH: At least three security personnel were martyred and one was injured after militants opened fire at a checkpost in North Waziristan district on Saturday.

The checkpost was attacked in the Razmak area of the district.

Naek Abdul Jabbar, Sepoy Asif and Sepoy Nazimuddin embraced martyrdom while Sepoy Mohammad Ismail was injured in the attack.

The injured soldier along with the bodies of the martyrs were shifted to a local hospital.

Earlier in June this year, a soldier was martyred when an army vehicle came under an attack in the Boya area of North Waziristan district.

The vehicle came under direct fire and was also targetted by an improvised explosive device (IED) while conducting a routine security patrol in the area.