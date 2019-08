MULTAN: A suspect under custody was killed when two unidentified assailants opened fire on a police mobile near Qadir Pooran Station in Multan on Saturday.

The police were taking the suspect named Mushtaq to recover the stolen goods when two gunmen on a motorcycle, in a bid to release their partner, opened fire on police.

Mushtaq got wounded during the shooting and later succumbed to injuries; however, the gunmen fled the scene.