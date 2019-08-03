Stair car rams into aerobridge at Peshawar airport

by News Desk , (Last Updated 35 mins ago)

PESHAWAR: A stair car hit a passenger boarding bridge at the Bacha Khan International Airport on Saturday, a private news channel reported.

However, no serious damage was reported as a result of the collision.

According to the report, the mobile staircase collided with the aerobridge No. 1, causing minor damage.

Taking notice of the incident, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ordered a probe to ascertain the facts.

It sought a report from the chief operating officer on the incident and ordered action against the driver of the vehicle.

Last year in Oct, a passenger boarding bridge had collapsed at the Islamabad International Airport.

A man was injured after the aerobridge collapsed at the airport.