PTI Govt believes in supremacy of law and the constitution: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government believes in the supremacy of law and the constitution.

Talking to a channel, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has never supported horsetrading in the elections and no such incident was reported during the no-confidence move against the Senate chairman.

She said the opposition parties have no solid reason to bring no-trust motion against Sadiq Sanjrani.

To a question, she said the Prime Minister wants to empower the provinces, adding that the consensus has already been developed among the four provinces on National Finance Commission Award.