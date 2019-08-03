PM underscores need to highlight tourist places of Pakistan at international level

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored the need to highlight the tourist places of Pakistan at international level while focusing on the provision of world-class facilities to the tourists.

He was chairing the meeting of Task Force on tourism in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said there are numerous opportunities for promoting tourism in the country.

Imran Khan said during the establishment of tourist zones and their development, special care should be taken not to disturb the natural beauty and environment of the area.

He directed to compile the relevant laws as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on efforts to highlight the tourism potential of the country at the international level and the progress being made in the provision of facilities to tourists.

Prime Minister was also informed about the performance of National Tourism Coordination Board and its various working groups. It was informed that a national tourism strategy has been constituted.

The meeting was also informed about the promotion of religious tourism, particularly the arrival of members of Sikh community on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and arrangements in this regard.