Plea to ban TikTok filed in LHC

LAHORE: A petition seeking ban on famous mobile app TikTok has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

As per details, petitioner Advocate Nadeem Sarwar contended that TikTok was spoiling the youth by wasting their money and time. The app was promoting vulgarity and was further giving rise to blackmailing and harassment in society, the petition read.

The federal government, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) were made parties to the petition calling for a ban on the TikTok.

The petition requested the court to direct the PTA to restrict TikTok in the country while instructing the federal government to draft a privacy protection act.

“The court should stop the PEMRA from broadcasting TikTok videos,” the petitioner said.

It may be recalled that earlier in 2019, the Indian government had asked Google and Apple to take down popular Chinese short-video mobile application TikTok, said a report by Economic Times.

The development came when a court in Tamil Nadu ordered the Indian central government to prohibit TikTok downloads, saying the app was encouraging pornography and could expose children to sexual predators.

TikTok is a social media app for short-form mobile videos launched in China in September 2016 as ‘Douyin’ and one year later, it was introduced to globally as ‘TikTok’.