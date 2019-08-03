Opposition’s narrative badly flopped, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the narrative of the opposition, who always did politics over non-issues, has completely flopped.

The Punjab CM said in his statement that people have distanced themselves from these leaders who practised the politics of chaos, and these rejected elements have lost their credibility.

Usman Buzdar insisted that people only want prosperity and progress now, and the opposition parties must realise that only issue-based politics will predominate in Pakistan from now onwards.