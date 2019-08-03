Only eight cattle markets in Karachi are legal

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday approved the setting up of cattle markets in eight locations in Karachi as illegal cattle markets have been causing traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions, and security issues in the city.

These eight locations include Super Highway, Malir 15-Asoo Goth, Cattle Market Landhi, Rice Godown near Babar Market, Hamdard University near Manghopir, Moach Goth, Baldia Town.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi has imposed a ban under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on setting up of cattle markets at any other locations in the port city except those approved.

Further, he has also told the Karachi commissioner to take strict action against people who fail to follow these orders.