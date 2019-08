LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday seek extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in ongoing money laundering and assets beyond means cases.

Hamza Shahbaz has already been shifted to an accountability court by NAB officials.

Meanwhile, police have ensured strict security arrangements outside the judicial complex and blocked adjoining roads for routine traffic. The public has been barred to enter into the complex.