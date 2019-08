by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

HARIPUR: A minor girl was killed and two other children were injured when a roof of the house collapsed here on Saturday.

According to details, the roof of the house collapsed due to dilapidated condition, resulted in the loss of a little girl’s life.

The rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the injured kids to the Trauma Centre for treatment.

The locals said that the incident occurred when the children were reciting the Holy Quran.