LAHORE: A minor girl died after she fell down from third floor of a building in the provincial capital on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that five-year-old girl and her mother went to a commercial plaza and while playing on balcony of the third floor of multi-storey building, she slipped and fell down.

The minor girl died on the spot in the incident and the body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to family after legal formalities.