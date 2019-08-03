Met Office forecasts more rain in major parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains and wind thunderstorms in the upper and central parts of Pakistan on Saturday, media reported.

According to Met Office, seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Met Office has predicted rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G.Khan, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.