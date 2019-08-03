Maryam stands with her family for reaping benefits via TT: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday took a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Maryam Nawaz, saying that she has joined the ranks of her family members by receiving and sending Telegraphic Transfers (TT).

Firdous tweeted that Maryam getting telegraphic transfers from the controversial Hill Metals Establishment, which she had distanced herself from in the past, was shameful.

She added that all the ills in the political system that plague the country today can be traced to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PM’s aide also stated that people are being exposed and their deeds are coming to the forefront, people have been looted and the national exchequer has been pillaged.