LNG case: Nawaz Sharif’s name omitted from inquiry

ISLAMABAD: Imprisoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name has been dropped from inquiry in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, media reported on Saturday.

As per the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sources, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has recorded his statement during his physical remand and said that only he alone is responsible for inking the contract.

Sources further told that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, the agreement was signed exactly like the national and international laws dictated, and the LNG was bought from Qatar due to the energy crisis in the country.

He asserted that Pakistan purchased the Liquefied Natural Gas from Qatar on much cheaper rates and no other country at that time was able to provide it at that price.