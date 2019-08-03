Injured Wood out for the remainder of season

LONDON: England fast bowler Mark Wood will play no part in the ongoing Ashes series after suffering a left knee injury while helping his country win the World Cup last month.

The Durham quick helped tournament hosts England win the World Cup for the first time, taking 18 wickets at an average of 25.72.

Wood was not included in England’s team for the first Test at Edgbaston currently in progress and was already set to miss the Ashes matches at Lord’s and Headingley because of a left side strain he sustained during a World Cup final win over New Zealand.

England announced on Friday that Wood had been struggling with a knee problem as well as a longstanding ankle injury.