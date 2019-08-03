India turns down meeting with Jadhav, seeks ‘unimpeded’ access

–New Delhi asks Pakistani side to ‘provide unimpeded consular access’ to convicted spy in ‘environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal’

India on Friday turned down Pakistan’s offer for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in its current form, saying Islamabad must provide “unimpeded” contact with the Indian spy on death row, reported Hindustan Times.

“As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws for which modalities are being worked out,” Dr Faisal had said in a statement on Thursday.

In response, Raveesh Kumar, a spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had said, “We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of the ICJ judgement. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels.

However, India subsequently refused to meet the spy under current circumstances, seeking “unimpeded access” to the national. The Indian government asked the Pakistani side to “provide unimpeded consular access” to Kulbhushan Jadhav “in an environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal” said the report.

The access should also be “in light of the orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)”, the official added.

The officials cited above said the ball was now in Pakistan’s court and its response was awaited.

In its offer, Pakistan had said Indian officials could meet Jadhav at 3 pm on Friday.

The two sides are engaged in negotiations on consular access in view of the complex diplomatic and legal issues involved.

India expressed concerns over the meeting conditions, especially the the presence of Pakistani officials during a meeting between Jadhav and Indian officials.

“This will ensure Jadhav can speak to the Indian officials freely and not be afraid of any possible reprisals,” the report quoted anonymous official as saying.

Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan in March 2016 and charged with involvement in spying and subversive activities. In April 2017, he was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan. India denies that he was a spy.

In May 2017, New Delhi petitioned the ICJ, which stayed Jadhav’s execution. In its ruling on July 17, the ICJ said its stay of the death sentence should continue and directed Pakistan to allow consular access to the convicted spy. However, it turned down India’s request to acquit the sleuth.