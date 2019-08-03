Bilawal hopes ISI will stay away from politics for own sake

–PPP chief endorses Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman on Saturday said he has not received any reports of the involvement of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt General Faiz Hameed, in manipulating the Senate no-confidence vote against Sadiq Sanjrani as of yet.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference, the PPP chief, however, hoped that the ISI director-general would keep his institution away from politics so that it doesn’t become controversial.

Bilawal said that Senate election was rigged and all PPP senators rendered their resignations after the vote; however, he hasn’t accepted the resignations yet. A fact-finding committee of the party will also hold a probe into the horse-trading that left the joint opposition red-faced on Aug 1.

He said he couldn’t doubt anyone without proof. It may be noted here a fake list of senators who sold their votes had been circulating on social media.

Speaking about intimidation and threats to senators ahead of the vote, the PPP chairman said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Tareen and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also contacted them.

In a rude shock to the joint opposition on Thursday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its allies were able to save Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani from ouster despite the opposition having a clear majority in the Upper House of Parliament.

As the session chaired by Barrister Muhammad Saif started in the day, the opposition moved a motion seeking Sanjrani’s removal which was endorsed by 64 senators.

However, needing only 53 of the 64 votes to send Sanjrani home, the opposition instead fell three short when the final results ballot were announced.

Talking about constant unprovoked firings by India troops along Line of Control (LoC), Bilawal said that the government should take serious the unprovoked aggression by Indian troops.

He said that long-pending issue of Kashmir should be resolved at the forum of the United Nations according to aspirations of Kashmiri people, adding that the government should be careful about Washington offer to become a mediator between Pakistan and India on the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said that the opportunity should not be wasted to expose Narendra Modi’s government.