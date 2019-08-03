AJK govt shows concern over heavy deployment of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu & Kashmir government Saturday expressed grave concern over the heavy deployment of the Indian military and paramilitary forces in the densely populated areas of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the delegation of Policy and Research Forum Summer School, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that fast deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir seeks immediate intervention of international community.

The Prime Minister said that India was trying to suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement through the use of brute force but Kashmiris are determined to achieve their birth-right, right to self-determination.

“International community must come forward to help stop Indian state terrorism on the innocent Kashmiris and its forces aggression at Line of Control (LoC),’ he said.

“The United Nations High Commissioner report has exposed Indian forces’ atrocities and gross violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir”, Haider added.

He said that Indian forces were using brutal tactics against the people of occupied Kashmir who were struggling and giving sacrifices for their inalienable right to self-determination granted to them by the UN Security council.

Referring to the Indian aggression at LoC, he told the delegates that India is continuously violating ceasefire line agreement and targeting civilian population particularly women, children and aged persons to divert the world’s attention from its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

Lauding the befitting response given back to Indian Army by valiant armed forces of the country and he said that courageous people of Azad Kashmir are standing shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army to foil the nefarious design of the enemy.

Raja Farooq Haider said a politically and economically strong and stable Pakistan could better plead Kashmir case in the world community.

Earlier, briefing the Prime Minister, Secretary Policy Research Forum Raja Muhammad Sajjad Khan told that over 200 applications were received from all over the Pakistan for the Summer School Program, which is first of its kind in Azad Kashmir. He further told that 30 applicants were selected from all four provinces of Pakistan who are studying in different universities in the country.

“During one month Summer Program different research tools and techniques were taught to the participants besides holding talks on different aspects of Kashmir issue”, Sajjad told.

The Prime Minister appreciated the interest of the participants in Kashmir issue and urged them to expose the human rights violations of Indian forces through the effective use of media.