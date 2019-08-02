Zilhaj moon sighted, Eidul Azha on Aug 12

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sighted the Zilhaj moon on Friday and announced that Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the country on August 12.

Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman presided over Friday’s meeting. “The committee has spotted the Zilhaj moon and based its decision on several witnesses. Eidul Azha will be celebrated in the country on August 12 (Monday),” he announced.

Zilhaj is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. It is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place. The month of Zilhaj will start on August 13 in Pakistan.

Eidul Azha commemorates Prophet Ibraheem’s (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah, before Allah replaced the son with a ram to be sacrificed instead. Muslims celebrate Eidul Azha on the 10th of Zilhaj.