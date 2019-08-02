Zardari successfully rescued his ‘baby’ Sadiq Sanjrani, says Sheikh Rashid

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has very tactfully rescued his ‘kid’ Sadiq Sanjrani from opposition’s no-confidence motion.

While addressing media in Karachi, he further said that almost ten days ago he predicted results of this election and everything happened according to it.

He also announced that from August 10, fares of freight trains will increase by 20 per cent.

He stated that he can’t present his resignation to Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman but he can happily tender it to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.