Two passengers offloaded at Islamabad airport over fake documents

ISLAMABAD: Two passengers were offloaded from an international flight at Islamabad airport on Friday over fake documents.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which offloaded the passengers, had accused them of fraud. According to the officials, the two men had acquired Italian passports and resident cards through forged documents.

“They had earlier lied about their nationality, claiming to be Afghan nationals. However, during the investigation, they confessed about their Pakistani citizenship,” FIA officials said, adding that a copy of challan deposited for issuance of Pakistani passport was also found from them.

The accused said they had shown fake Afghan citizenship papers to obtain Italian passport and resident card.

The federal agency has registered a case against the accused under fraud and other relevant sections of the law.