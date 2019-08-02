Tanak makes early charge at Rally of Finland

Championship leader Ott Tanak made the early running in the Rally of Finland as Toyota cars filled the top three places after Friday’s first six stages. The Estonian held a five-second advantage over his teammates Jari-Matti Latvala and Kris Meeke.

Tanak was running second after Thursday’s short opening chase around the streets of host town Jyvaskyla but soon got his nose in front when the race switched to the fast but awkward gravel forest roads.

“It’s difficult, it’s a big job,” Tanak told wrc.com.

“I’m trying hard but it’s not so easy. The car feels really good and I will do everything I can. Let’s see what is possible.”

Defending six-time champion Sebastien Ogier was down in sixth in his Citroen, already 12 seconds behind Tanak and somewhat in awe of his rival’s performance.

“It’s incredible what he is doing,” said the Frenchman. “I cannot match it.”

The biggest disappointment was Thierry Neuville, currently third in the title race just seven points behind Tanak, who slipped to eighth, 24 seconds off the pace.

“To be honest, I tried very hard to attack. If I push more I will be outside where I need to be to keep my rhythm,” said the Belgian.

His Hyundai teammate Craig Breen fared rather better. The Irishman, who has been drafted in for this rally, was running fifth just nine seconds behind Tanak.